BRANE CANTENAC MARGAUX 11
Bordeaux
750 ml
Dense ruby/plum color as well as a perfumed bouquet of red and black fruits, earth and spring flowers, attractive length, a texture that builds incrementally, beautiful purity and overall harmony.
This chip takes the classic combonation of salt and vinegar to a whole new level!
Thick and crunchy, these delicious potato chips are seasoned with a spicy blend of black, white, and ground jalapeno peppers and then sprinkled with salt to create the perfect chip.
92 PTS- BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE! The world's first Creme Liqueur produced with Brandy! Aromas of dark roasted nut and coffee, cocoa, and raisin. Perfect for that special after dinner drink!
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An elegant blending of triple orange liqueur and fine VSOP brandy make GranGala a true taste sensation perfect for ultimate margaritas. Also delicious straight, or over ice.
Rich jam preserves and crushed violet flowers are soft on the nose, while dry cherries and hints of grape fill the palate. ABV 14%
Japan. Ban Ryu means "ten thousand ways." It is an expression used in the sake world to answer the question, in how many ways is one sake different from another. The answer, in 10 Thousand Ways: the yeast, the koji, timing of brewing, etc., It also means, more informally, "versatility." The brewery was trying to catch both meanings by naming this honjozo Ban Ryu or Ten Thousand ways, however, they passionately believe it can be enjoyed in 10 Thousand wayschilled, warmed, hot, with light food, heavy food, sweet food and spicy food.
Fiesta in a bag! Pair them with an ice cold cerveza and kick back with this festive, fiery flavor.
Strong and tangy. Perfect balance of zesty sea salt and a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar complete with a satisfying crunch.
Sweet and savory kettle cooked chips that are simply irresistible!
The first taste is of classic BBQ chip flavors, sweet, tomato, garlic, onion, with maybe a splash of smoke? The next wave of flavor includes notes like ginger, soy, sesame, and sweet onion flavor. On the finish an impressive level of heat appears, and decides that it is staying for the entire party.
These pickle chips leave you with one thing to decide: In your sandwich or flying solo? The extra crunchy thick ridge cut chips offer the perfect balance of tang, dill, onion and garlic.
Organic. Hand cooked in small batches and coated with a gentle kiss of salt.
A cheesy, spicy chip with lots of flavor and undertones of sweet bell pepper.
Fresh potatoes are cut thick and fried to our signature crunch, then seasoned with Himalayan salt, creating layers of flavor that showcase the purity of the salt and fresh flavor of the potatoes.
Thick and crunchy chips are cooked and seasoned with citrus-infused sea salt and a touch of hot chili. The balance of tang and heat are the perfect accompaniment.
A traditional take on Carolina BBQ. Mustard forward, with a distinctive vinegary tang and subtle smokiness.
Sour cream and onion potato chips have been enticing taste buds since beehives and crew cuts were all the rage. Starting with our special, sweet sour cream, we swirled in just the right amount of savory onion for a light and fresh twist on this chip classic. Now creamier!
These spicy queso chips leave you wanting more with every bite. They combine your two favorite things: queso & chips. Need we say more?
Slowly cooked to perfection and seasoned with jalapeño, garlic, green bell pepper, chili powder and onion powder, these chili verde chips have a touch of heat. A bold chip is an understatement.
Simple idea, but still a best seller! A real potato taste with that unique KETTLE crunch.
California. Notes of pineapple, mango, and cantaloupe. Tropical fruit flavors with a lemon-lime finish. 13% ABV
Double-hinged fulcrum, made for extra leverage and a smoother pull. Complete with bottle cap opener, serrated foil cutter and sturdy metal handle.
California. Aromas of fruits and spices. Juicy flavors of raspberries, cherries, and blackberry liqueur. 13% ABV
Aged 18-36 months in French Limousin oak casks. Unparalleled smoothness and quality. Sweet and honeyed flavor, aromas of clove, nutmeg, orange, tangarine, candied fruits, figs and toasted coconut.
Gran Gala is a rare blend of VSOP Italian Brandy infused with the rich flavor of fresh oranges. The liqueur is a rich amber color with a velvety-smooth feel and sweet fruit flavor, that brings exceptional taste to your cocktails.
94 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. This is a tequila of unparalled smoothness and quality. It is distilled from carefully selected ten year old blue agave plants and aged in new oak barrels.