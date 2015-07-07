Baileys

Deliciously Light Liqueur

750 ml

Indulge but keep it light with Baileys Deliciously Light. We've combined cream from Ireland and the rich cocoa and vanilla flavors of Baileys to create a sweet treat with 40% fewer calories and 40% fewer grams of sugar than Baileys Original Irish Cream.* Whether you are out at brunch or relaxing at home, the silky vanilla and rich chocolate flavors of Baileys Deliciously Light are ready to make everyday moments a treat. Enjoy over ice or in coffee for a delightful dessert. Includes one 32.2 proof 750 mL bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light. *Per 2.5 fl oz - Average Analysis: Calories - 139; Carbohydrates - 9.3g; Fat - 3.7g. Please enjoy responsibly.