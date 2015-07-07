Boylan Bottling
Orange
12 oz Bottle
Boylan's orange soda has amazing orange flavor! Light, sweet and tart with a smoothness that's unbeatable.
Brewed according to the same 1891 recipe, this full-flavored soda is a creamy-rich vanilla treat; lightly carbonated, this soda makes a nice 'head' when poured into a tall glass.
Probably the best flavor line in existence!
Deep, rich berry flavors from the friendly folks at Boylan's!
Simply the "Best"!
Outstanding wintergreen flavor that is unbelievably wonderful with vanilla ice cream as a 'float!' Oh, baby!
Tangy and filled with vanilla aroma and flavors, this is like a doughnut in a bottle!