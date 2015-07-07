Bota Box
Chardonnay
3 L
California. Citrus, ripe melon and toasty oak, followed by vibrant flavors of zesty lemon and apple and graham cracker. 13% ABV
Raspberry, blackberry, caramel and hints of vanilla; lush flavors of fig jam, dark chocolate, toasted marshmallow and baking spice; smooth, full-bodied juicy, lingering finish.
Presents bright citrus, green apple and honeysuckle aromas. This light-bodied wine is refreshing and crisp with vibrant flavors of lemon, lime, green apple and pear leading to a juicy finish.
The Bota Box Malbec brings plenty of good, solid black fruit flavors on the palate; soft tannins in the finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A real winner, the black-fruited '11 Bota Box Shiraz exhibits excellent palate presence; long and fine in the finish.
Eco-friendly wine enveloped in cute little 500 ml packs. Bota Box Chardonnay offers aromas of citrus, honeydew melon and hints of toasted oak, followed by vibrant flavors of bright lemon, Honey Crisp apple and graham cracker. This wine is medium-bodied, balanced and ends with a rich, juicy finish.
Reveals rich, jammy aromas of black cherry, plum and dark berry. Extending into lush flavors of dark fruit, spice, vanilla; this smooth, full-bodied wine culminates in a juicy, fruit-focused finish.
Bota Box Pinot Grigio offers lively aromas of white peach, nectarine, light floral and hints of lime. This delightful medium bodied wine has flavors of ripe peach and nectarine with a clean finish.
The Bota Box Pinot Grigio is a really fine drinking, white wine;smooth and easy, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Fresh and appley, with a nice hint of flowers, the lively and fresh '09 Bota Box Riesling is one of California's best efforts with this varietal.
GOLD MEDAL, 2012 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '10 Bota Box Zinfandel is a pretty wine; dry, silky and full of raspberry flavors with hints of, mocha and white pepper.
GOLD MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A stunning performance, the '11 Bota Box Merlot is a first-class red wine; ripe and round on the palate; has a nice tender finish.
The Hoya de Cadenas Tempranillo Reserva is a rich, dense, rustic, Old World style wine; loaded with plenty of fruit and power on the palate.
Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc opens with lively aromas of zesty citrus, pineapple and lemongrass. This crisp, medium-bodied wine has juicy flavors of honeydew melon, banana and lime that extend into a clean, refreshing finish.
The Bota Box Cabernet is full and firm on the palate; a substantial wine.
Bota Box Pinot Noir offers bright aromas of cherry, blackberry and cocoa. This medium-bodied Pinot Noir has plush flavors of strawberry and cherry with hints of soft, toasty oak, which lead into elegant mid-palate tannins and a clean finish.
RedVolution reveals rich, jammy aromas of black cherry, plum anddark berry extending into lush flavors of dark fruit, spice and vanilla, this smooth, full-bodied wine finishes juicy and focused.
Dry = not sweet. And that's what you get with this Rose. It's crisp, with aromas of raspberries and red rose and flavors of strawberry cake and grapefruit zest. Serve well chilled.
FOUR STARS SPIRITS JOURNAL, BEST VODKA 2012. The palate is luscious, semisweet, chewy, and smooth. The aftertaste is graceful, solid, and simply delicious.
Everything changes when you bite into a bottle of First Press Traditional Hard Apple Cider... sweet apple aromas abound!