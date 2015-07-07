Bouvet
Brut Signature Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nice Chenin Blanc blend, the Bouvet Brut is a friendly sparkling wine with pleasing flavors; ripe melon notes abound; soft and smooth in the aftertaste.
Fine bubbles with fragrance of fresh raspberry and cassis. Palate is dry and crisp with plump red fruit flavors and subtle earthy notes. 12.5% ABV
Crushed plums, blackberries, and just a hint of mocha flavor make this red wine one you’ll keep coming back to. Fruity, supple, and incredibly easy to drink, it’s easy to see why Wine Spectator gave Alberic Bouvet Crozes-Hermitage an impressive 90 points.
France. A sparkling, youthful sip of Mauzac and Chardonnay. 12.5% ABV