Boulder Shake
Chocolate Brown Porter
22 oz
GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CUP 2014. Our twist on the traditional robust American Porter, Shake Chocolate Porter is dark black in color with rich, sweet aromatics and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee.
GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CUP 2014. Our twist on the traditional robust American Porter, Shake Chocolate Porter is dark black in color with rich, sweet aromatics and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee.
Pale in color, but packed with flavor, Mojo IPA reflects the perfect balance of hop bitterness and malt character. The unique amarillo hop creates a big citrus flavor with an ultra-crisp dry finish.