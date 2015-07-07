Botanica Spiritvs
Gin
750 ml
Botanica Spiritvs Gin is produced in less than 300 bottles per batch. It is a vapor infused Gin where the alcohol vapor extracts the flavors from the botanicals during distillation.
This islay dry gin is satin smooth gliding over the palate like no gin you have ever tried before. A totally seductive experience. 46% ABV