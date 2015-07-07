Bodegas Botani
Moscatel Seco
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Incredibly aromatic and enticing, the '09 Botani Moscael Secco is more than just a darling; has fine flavors of white peaches and flowers; crisp and inviting in the finish.
SILVER MEDAL Critics Challenge Wine Comp. A classic northern Italian Pinot Grigio, the aromatics are beautiful, crisp, fragrant with a zesty acidity to keep the palate fresh.