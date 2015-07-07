Borsao Bodegas
Monte Oton Garnacha
750 ml
89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '11 Borsau Monte Oton is produced from 100% Garnacha, expressing sweet kirsh, lavender, and mineral notes; medium to full-bodied, well textured with a long finish.
91 PTS INT'L WINE CELLARS. The '11 Campo do Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha is inky purple; ripe black raspberry and cherry liqueur scents; zesty pepper and allspice nuances; cherry and red berry.