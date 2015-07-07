Böen

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

750 ml

Deep, dark ruby-red in color. On the nose aromas of bright Bing Cherry, dark chocolate, coconut, black licorice, a hint of toast, smoked meat, blueberry and barrel spice. Chocolate and black licorice carry through on the palate. Dried strawberry flavors with hints of cranberry and prune. Fresh, bright acidity. A dustiness or earthiness and very fine and persistent tannins.