Bootlegger 21 Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Bootlegger 21 Vodka contains aromas of toasted custard, puff pastry, and praline. It has a medium body on the palate and a smooth lingering finish.
Palomino Pale Ale is our itnerpretation of an American style Pale Ale. We brew this beer using only the finest American barley, hops and more hops as it ages to give it a great balanced citrusy taste.
This Mexican/American Lager is smooth and balanced with a refreshingly crisp bite.
A Tropical IPA with carmel notes leading to a dry finish. Mango, passion fruit, and citrus rule the palate.
Red Ale with a balanced bitterness and dry hopped with classic American hops. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee and light roast coffee. Assertive hop profile of citrus and tropical flavor and aromas
The Galaxy hops from Australia gives it a Funkadelic tropical fruit aroma, and the balance between malt and hops is Wicked. You'll want to Bogart this one because every sip keeps you wanting more.
Malted barley and spicy rye grains are balanced with a floral and grassy hop flavor and aroma with a crisp clean hop finish.
The trio of rich Arabica coffee, Chipotle peppers, and malted barley combine to create this unique ale. Teh Chipotle peppers add a subtle warmth and smokiness to the finish.
German Ale. Unfiltered and handcrafted using imported Hallertau German hops grown in the Hallertau region of Germany. 5.0% ABV