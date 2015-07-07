Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha
Apple Lime Jasmine
22 oz
Slightly sweet, faintly floral, undoubtedly delicious. Bushels of apples and vibrant limes meld with jasmine for a liquid slice of tart apple pie.
Slightly sweet, faintly floral, undoubtedly delicious. Bushels of apples and vibrant limes meld with jasmine for a liquid slice of tart apple pie.
Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper.
Fresh-pressed oranges, tangy pomegranate, and a touch of savory beetroot, create a juicy, complex combination. As much at home in the dusky summer sunset as an AM hair-of-the-dog.
Refreshing, bright, delightful — our flagship for a reason. Fresh-pressed grapefruit, tangy hibiscus, and floral heather create a rosy-pink drink that’ll go down in a blink.