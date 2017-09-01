Lincourt "Lindsay's"
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Mouthwatering aromas of red fruits, and black pepper are all encompassing. The palate is filled with notes of, fennel bulb, black cherry. 14% ABV
The Lincourt Pinot Noir is complex, with elements of red strawberries, dried leaves and sweet earth; a true wine of its AVA; perky in the finish.
A blend of the finest eaux-de-vie which have been slowly aged in oak barrels under the watchful care of our expert Cellar Master to develop their rich and sophisticated taste and mellow character.
Sta. Rita Hills. Great depth and body, showcasing the unique terroir. Citrus zest aromas lead into rich notes of lemon honey, kumquat and key lime on the palate. The refreshing mouthfeel is followed by a bright acidity and minerality.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '09 Lincourt Courtney's Chardonnay is intensely fruity wine with hints of cream; full bodied and rich; bright acidity and a very balanced finish.
Aromas of vanilla spice and ripe black fruits; full bodied with notes of blackberry and plum on the mid-palate.
California. Aromas of lemon curd, pear, and wet stone. Crisp flavors of lemons and apples. 13% ABV