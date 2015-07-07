Spiked Seltzer
Variety Pack
12 Cans
Naturally flavored and gluten-free. It contains only 5 grams of carbs. Cold-pressed essence from fruit flavors. 6% ABV
Refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water. Contains: Berry, Citrus, Flavored, Grapefruit.
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer Black Cherry Rosemary is a refreshing hard seltzer brewed with purified water and natural black cherry and rosemary flavors, for a clean crisp taste and a hint of subtle sweetness.