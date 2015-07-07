Bols
Triple Sec Liqueur
1 L
Complex blends of citrus fruit and orange make this the perfect match for any blended drink.
The fresh and crisp taste of peppermints dominates the taste of this liquor. It is at its best in non-dessert drinks and cocktails. Proof 48.
Genever, or Dutch Gin, is a full-bodied, malty spirit introduced to the Northern Netherlands in the 16th century. Its popularity spread so quickly that is was soon hailed as Holland's national drink.
Made with Acai berry and a hint of green tea. Slightly sweet with a touch of chocolate berry flavor. Mix in your favorite coctails as a new unique treat.
Made with exotic flavors of ripe pomegranates. Use this in your favorite mixed drink for a taste of exotic!
Blue Curacao is a sweet blue liqueur that is distilled from the dried peels of bitter oranges. It also contains distillates of lemons and curacao fruit. Perfect to induce vibrant colors in cocktails.
Made with real pumpkin! Great over ice or try with a tonic.
made with real Pumpkins for an intense fresh flavors. Perfect addition to a Halloween cocktail.
Fresh ripe cherry flavors are present in this smooth brandy, try something different and mix this one with cola.
Wonderful flavors of butterscotch are present in this refreshing schnapps.
Bols blackberry brandy has a smooth rich flavor that is loaded with hints of blackberry.
Apricot Sour: shake with ice, 1 1/2 oz. Apricot Brandy & 1/4 lemon juice. Strain & add soda. Enjoy!
First produced in Holland in 1664. This Dutch spirit is based in rich and complex blends of distilled grains. Genever is a product catecory all it's own! It's complex, powerful and delicious!
Without a doubt the most essential liqueur in a modern bar. Flavored with Curacao orange peel and hints of citrus. 21% ABV
Bols Elderflower has the perfect balance in sweetness, taste and alcohol content. It is the ideal ingredient for famous cocktails such as the Elderflower Collins.
Bols Blackberry flavored Brandy stands out with its strong brandy base, smoothness and richness with definite hints of blackberry.
BOLS Banana is one of the best-selling banana liqueurs with the colour of real sun-ripened bananas. Its taste is that of bananas enhanced by a touch of soft vanilla and a hint of almonds.
BOLS Strawberry is a rich, striking red liqueur, expressing a powerful but not over sweet strawberry flavour, edged with a slight citrus tang.
Orange Curacao.
Bols Rootbeer Schnapps is perfect ice cold as a chaser with your favorite beer.
Wonderful strawberry flavors are perfect for cooking and in tropical mixed drinks.
Fresh black currant flavors that are perfect mixed with white wine or champagne for a delicious wine cocktail.
Rich full bodied banana flavor is perfect in tropical drinks and for any backing recipies that call for a banana flavoring.
Great over the rocks, or add to coffee for a classic finish to an Italian meal. Substitute Bols Amaretto for part of the liquid in a pound cake and add a lemon glaze - mmm!