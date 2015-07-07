Martin Codax
Albariño
750 ml
#77, TOP 100 BEST BUYS 2011, 90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Martin Codax Albarino is a little leesy on the nose; mostly forward and lemony; palate is citric and crisp as a whistle; green apple.
The Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo plays between the New and Old Worlds; at once rustic but also polished with finely ripened black fruit flavors.