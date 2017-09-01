Colome
Estate Malbec
750 ml
92 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '12 Colome Malbec shows off intense aromas of dark fruits, meat and spice; full-body, round and firm with a flavorful aftertaste
The Norton Barrel Select Merlot shows red currant flavors; medium bodied and soft on the palate; easy finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. An almost jammy affair, the '06 Sottano Malbec hits all the points to be a well-rounded example of this imporant red wine varietal; well-layered on the palate; finishes well.
Generous and packed with finely ripened fruit flavors, the Norton Reserve Malbec delivers excellent power and depth of fruit; a great wine with grilled beef.
Smoky on the nose, with charcoal, minerality and toast capping crusty berry aromas; ripe and healthy in feel, with baked blackberry flavors smothered in toasty oak concentration.
A delicious example of Sangiovese, the Bodega Norton offers ripe fruit, sweet earthy notes; and fine palate textures; this easy-going wine is very inviting.
The Norton Malbec is one of the country's most reliable red wines; ripe and rich, yet not over-the-top; a well balanced wine.
One of the best kept secrets for Argentina; vibrant ruby color; concentrated aromas, layers of mint, cocoa and black cherry; full bodied with a generous amount of fruit in the finish.
Argentina. Smoky and spicy with ripe plum, cherry, blackberry and plum aged in oak. 13.9% ABV
#77, TOP 100 BEST BUYS 2011, 90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Martin Codax Albarino is a little leesy on the nose; mostly forward and lemony; palate is citric and crisp as a whistle; green apple.
89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '11 Borsau Monte Oton is produced from 100% Garnacha, expressing sweet kirsh, lavender, and mineral notes; medium to full-bodied, well textured with a long finish.
The Vina Bujanda Tinto is a light to medium bodied red wine; easy and soft on the palate; pleasant red fruit flavors.
The Muriel Crianza is a fine Rioja, with elegant fruit and earth nuances; soft tannins in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Incredibly aromatic and enticing, the '09 Botani Moscael Secco is more than just a darling; has fine flavors of white peaches and flowers; crisp and inviting in the finish.
The Bodegas Ostatu Crianza is a ultra-rich red wine; packed on the palate and bright with generous ripe fruit flavors and a touch of oak.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Running from pure rusticity to posh modernism, the '03 Museum Vinea Tempranillo Reserva is rich and tantalizing wine; incredibly perfect with sausage laced paella.
The Bodegas Volver Paso a Paso Tinto is delicious red wine that combines Old and New World flavors; rich but not over-the-top.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Bodegas Fillaboa is quite rich, full-bodied and concentrated, this white delivers pear, almond, mango and grapefruit flavors over firm acidity; great food wine.
A fine example of Rioja, the Ramon Bilbo Gran Reserva delivers red fruits, sweet earth, fine leather, and just the sort of flavors one would expect from a true Rioja.
Rustic and old-styled, the honest Muga Reserva is one of Rioja's top wines; nicely layered on the palate with a hint of American oak; focused and balanced; delicious with spicy beef dishes.
Spain. Oak character elegantly paired with toasty coffee hints. Balanced wine with lingering length.15% ABV
Albariïo portrays ripe aromas of white peaches, grapefruit, apricot and light foral notes of jasmine. It has a fresh, crisp and fruity mouthfeel with mineral notes with fresh acidity.
Garzón Tannat has beautiful aromas of raspberry and cherry followed by flavors of black plum mixed with dark chocolate and pepper; finish presents a brilliant tension between silky tannins and fruit.
The Bodega Colome Torrontes is a full-blown white with pretty aromatics and plenty of drive on the palate.
A solid effort, the soft and easy-to-drink Norton Merlot simply underscores this varietal's ability to provide good, everyday drinking.
Argentina. Flavors of blackberry, plum and dark chocolate. Soft tannins carry from the mid-palate to the velvety finish.13.8% ABV
Argentina. Ripe plum fruit flavors with a silky texture. 13.5% ABV
The Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo plays between the New and Old Worlds; at once rustic but also polished with finely ripened black fruit flavors.
Deep ruby. Ripe, powerful scents of red and dark fruits, minerals and spices. Finishes fresh and long, with a repeating dark fruit note.
Garnacha Tintorera is known for its deep color and here it coats the glass and imparts aromas of brooding black fruits, licorice, espresso, and pepper; dense, savory, and rich.
Red ripe fruit which combine perfectly with the spicy notes of cacao, vanilla and licorice corresponding to a noble aging; very fresh and fruity in the mouth; finishes with fruity and spicy aromas.
90 Points Wine Spectator. The polished texture carries cherry, cola and vanilla flavors that reveal a candied character.
90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Blend of reds that delivers tremendous ripeness. Flavors of black cherries fill the palate.
95 PTS DECANTER. The Muriel Reserva is a fine, well-built, polished Rioja; brightred fruit flavors, with a trace of sweet oak; smooth finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. A really juicy white that stays balanced, aromatic and full of core fruit flavors. Smooth, layered finish.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Black cherry and espresso flavors in a silky texture over firm tannins. Leafy & floral notes linger.
The Bodega Dios Baco Fino is a fresh, dry sherry with a distinctive nutty flavor; racy on the palate.
91 PTS INT'L WINE CELLARS. The '11 Campo do Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha is inky purple; ripe black raspberry and cherry liqueur scents; zesty pepper and allspice nuances; cherry and red berry.
The bouquet has powerful aromas of raspberries and blackberries. The palate has beautiful flavors of strawberries, red raspberries and blackberries with a rounded and fresh mouthfeel.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excellent rustic richness and abounding ripe fruit flavors. Great with a sizzling steak!
Deep, dark purple color with violet undertones; complex aromas express ripe plum and blackberry; full bodied, yet elegant and balanced in the finish.
93 PTS Robert Parker, Jr. Baking spices, floral notes, baked apple, and tropical fruits are layered with a creamy texture.
Argentina. Citrus and peach fruit flavors, with stone fruit aromas and a rich texture. 13.5% ABV