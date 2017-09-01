42 Below Manuka Honey Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
The great taste of 42 Below Vodka infused with Manuka Honey, a great-tasting honey from New Zealand.
The great taste of 42 Below Vodka infused with Manuka Honey, a great-tasting honey from New Zealand.
SILVER MEDAL 2004 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. The great taste of 42 below vodka infused with passion fruit, perfect in a tropical martini.
An homage to the legendary Stitzel-Weller distillery, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses a unique Solera System aging process to preserve some of the distillery’s oldest whiskey stocks. The Solera liquid is mingled with other fine whiskies aged and bottled at Stitzel-Weller then aged in new charred American white oak barrels. This bourbon has a subtle aroma of fresh fruit and a taste that includes hints of dried apricot, ripe pear and a sweet roasted grain. The finish features notes of charred oak and warm winter spices. Each bottle, adorned with one of five distinct keys, welcomes a new generation to the art of bourbon making. Simply mix with elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, club soda, orange slices and a brandied cherry for a refreshing tasting “New Fashioned” cocktail. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
Made from Bavarian winter wheat, it has an oaky aroma that fades into caramel and sweet berry flavors on the palate. 86.2 proof.
A Pre-made Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned Cocktail a.k.a Don Draper in a bottle. 84 Proof
The first Kiwi vodka on the market, 42 Below Kiwi has fresh kiwi flavors blended with an ultra smooth vodka.
This premium vodka from New Zealand is soft and light on the palate with a cleanly balanced finish.
Dark, sweet, voluptuous whiskey for adventurous types who go right when everyone else goes left. SLOW HAND Six Woods whiskey highlights the delicious flavors of woods rarely turned into barrels
Flavors of yellow apple and citrus, tempered by the mellow notes of American oak.