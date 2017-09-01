Blade and Bow

Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750 ml

An homage to the legendary Stitzel-Weller distillery, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses a unique Solera System aging process to preserve some of the distillery’s oldest whiskey stocks. The Solera liquid is mingled with other fine whiskies aged and bottled at Stitzel-Weller then aged in new charred American white oak barrels. This bourbon has a subtle aroma of fresh fruit and a taste that includes hints of dried apricot, ripe pear and a sweet roasted grain. The finish features notes of charred oak and warm winter spices. Each bottle, adorned with one of five distinct keys, welcomes a new generation to the art of bourbon making. Simply mix with elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, club soda, orange slices and a brandied cherry for a refreshing tasting “New Fashioned” cocktail. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.