Tall Blond Vodka
Vodka
1 L
Stikingly smooth, triple distilled from fine blond grains and pure spring water.
Stikingly smooth, triple distilled from fine blond grains and pure spring water.
Juicy in style, this full-bodied, fruit-forward wine offers just enough vanilla and barrel toast to keep all the flavors beautifully framed. 13.9% ABV
12 Bottle Case. Intensity of lemon, orange and grapefruit. Soft and creamy texture with elements of vanilla in the finish.
Opens with intensity of lemon, orange and grapefruit. Soft and creamy texture with elements of vanilla in the finish.