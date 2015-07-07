Rusty Blade
Gin
750 ml
Single barrel gin aged in French Oak. Juniper and citrus notes with aromas of baking spice, cloves, and a hint of Vanilla.
Single barrel gin aged in French Oak. Juniper and citrus notes with aromas of baking spice, cloves, and a hint of Vanilla.
GOLD MEDAL AT 2011 SF WORLD SPIRIT COMP and GOLD MEDAL BY BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE. California style, artisinal gin produced in small batches. Notes of fresh citrus, cilantro, ginger and cardamon.
The solera liquid is mingled with other fine whiskies aged at Stitzel-Weller. Aged in new charred American white oak barrels, this bourbon has subtle aroma of fresh fruit.
Aroma is spicy and earthy, with hints of citrus and sweetness. Flavors of fruit, apple pie, and maple syrup. 47% ABV