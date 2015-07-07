Black Opal Chardonnay
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
This Chardonnay from Down Under is crisp and fruity with nicely balanced peach and melon flavors; a refreshing effort that pairs nicely with light seafood and quickly tossed salads.
SILVER MEDAL, 2003 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Straight-forward and delicious, the lively '01 Black Opal Cabernet stands tall as a wine of red wine substance; great with a charred halibut steak.
A deep, dark, and pleasing effort, the ripe-fruited Black Opal Shiraz is one of the world's best values; drinks well now.