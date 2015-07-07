Black Oak Pinot Grigio '09
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
750 ml
An incredible surprise! Fresh and full of ripe citrus and mineral aromas, the lively Black Oak Pinot Grigio stays on the palate with an explosion of fruit; crisp and pleasing.
The Black Oak Cabernet is a pleasant, easy-drinking red wine. Red fruit flavors highlight the core of this wine.
The Black Oak White Zinfandel is a true blush wine; ripe and easy, with a bit of candied on the palate; great for the sweet tooth.