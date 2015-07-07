Bitburger Drive N/A
Alcohol Free Specialty Beer
6 Bottles
An excellent, straightforward pilsner from Bitburg, Germany, but with virtually all of the alcohol removed!
The beer pours a bright golden-straw color with steady streams of carbonation that fuel an airy and froathy head. Moderate on retention and light on lace.
