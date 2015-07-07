Bieler
Rosé Sabine
750 ml
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruit. Rich yet light and dynamic. 13% ABV
France. Dry Rosé - 50% Syrah, 30% Grenache and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Aromas of wild strawberry and watermelon are followed by a bright yet broad mid-palate and crisp.
Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It's clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-drie