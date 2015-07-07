Beyond Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL-2010 SPIRITS COMP. Beyond Vodka is the definition of vodka, pure and crisp with no additives. It is triple distilled and filtered 3 times using the finest American grains and purest water.
GOLD MEDAL-2010 SPIRITS COMP. Beyond Vodka is the definition of vodka, pure and crisp with no additives. It is triple distilled and filtered 3 times using the finest American grains and purest water.
South Africa. Packed with notes of passion fruit, melon, kiwi and lime backed by a pronounced herbal and mineral edge. 13.4% ABV