Benton-Lane Pinot Noir '05
Pinot Noir
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very nicely done Pinot Noir, the '05 Benton Lane delivers nicely ripened red fruit flavors that are bright and zesty on the palate; crisp and frisky in the aftertaste.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very nicely done Pinot Noir, the '05 Benton Lane delivers nicely ripened red fruit flavors that are bright and zesty on the palate; crisp and frisky in the aftertaste.
A full flavored Chardonnay from the south of France.
An easy to like and easy to quaff French Pinot Noir; nothing fancy here, just soft Pinot fruit to go with so many foods, or just by its lonesome.
Special order only.
B&G makes a very easy-to-drink Cotes-du-Rhone; a soft red with no edges; a good choice with lightly seasoned meat stews.
The B&G Saint-Emilion excels with red fruit flavors and elegance; bright and lively on the palate.
#6 TOP 100 2012, 95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Leoville-Barton has notes of fresh plum, warm blackberry sauce, bittersweet ganache and roasted apple wood notes; long and tarry to the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rich and concentrated but not over-the-top, the charming '05 Reserve de Leoville-Barton shows just how pretty and refined this appellation can be; drinks well now; can age nicely.
Barton Naturals Vodka is distilled from all natural ingredients. Proudly made in the USA, Barton Naturals is a vodka you can feel good drinking as it delivers everything you would want from a natural vodka.
Barton Naturals Vodka is distilled from all natural ingredients. Proudly made in the USA, Barton Naturals is a vodka you can feel good drinking as it delivers everything you would want from a natural vodka.
Barton gin is smooth and silky on the palate with the crisp and dry taste traditional of London Dry style gins. Clear in color with delightfully attractive citrus zest aromas.
Barton gin is smooth and silky on the palate with the crisp and dry taste traditional of London Dry style gins. Clear in color with delightfully attractive citrus zest aromas.
Barton gin is smooth and silky on the palate with the crisp and dry taste traditional of London Dry style gins. Clear in color with delightfully attractive citrus zest aromas.
Barton gin is smooth and silky on the palate with the crisp and dry taste traditional of London Dry style gins. Clear in color with delightfully attractive citrus zest aromas.
Barton vodka is incredibly smooth and distilled four times for purity. This vodka is perfect for mixing in all of your favorite cocktails!
Barton vodka is incredibly smooth and distilled four times for purity. This vodka is perfect for mixing in all of your favorite cocktails!
Barton vodka is incredibly smooth and distilled four times for purity. This vodka is perfect for mixing in all of your favorite cocktails!
Barton vodka is incredibly smooth and distilled four times for purity. This vodka is perfect for mixing in all of your favorite cocktails!
Barton Naturals Vodka is distilled from all natural ingredients. Proudly made in the USA, Barton Naturals is a vodka you can feel good drinking as it delivers everything you would want from a natural vodka.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Benton Lane Estate Pinot Noir is a snappy young wine with a lot of appeal; racy and bright, mixing raspberry and cranberry fruit with an earthy base.
A clear look at Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Ripe melon flavors and pleasant and subtle with an easy crisp finish.
France. Crisp on the palate, a delicate balance of rich and acidic. Superb aftertaste of hazelnut and flowers. 14.2% ABV
It has a light, fragrant, floral bouquet that gently unfolds with touches of freshly tilled earth infusing the black fruit. The palate is medium-bodied with a lightly peppered opening. This is a little rustic, but nicely balanced with a crisp spicy finish that is classic in style.