Beringer Main and Vine
White Zinfandel
1.5 L
The Beringer White Zinfandel is one of America's very best and most consistent blush wines; sweet and refreshing at the same time; give this one a good chill.
A blend of Muscat of Alexandria and Pink Muscat brings floral and tropical fruit aromas and a hint of red berry on the palate.
The Beringer Collection Chardonnay is ripe in its aromas and flavors; nicely layered and textured on the palate; drinks easily.
The Beringer California Collection Sauvignon Blanc is soft with pleasant citrus, herbal, earthy flavors; easy in the finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sweet and pink, the non-vintage Beringer Sparkling White Zinfandel is a nifty, easy drinking wine; tasty and soft, a good wine with braised pork chops with a fruit compote.
California. Medium-bodied with aromas and flavors of vanilla, blackberry, and ripe fruit flavors. 13% ABV
California. Hazelnut and grilled pineapple aromas followed by tropical fruits and balanced by citrus. 13.5% ABV
Offers plenty of red and black currant fruit intermixed with hints of white chocolate, coffee bean and underbrush.
The Beringer Founders' Estate Pinot Grigio is an easy-drinking white; dry, yet, easy and smooth on the palate.
NO LONGER MADE
Beringer produces a very good medium sweet to sweet Chenin Blanc; a very good quaffing wine; needs a nice chill.
Soft and smooth, the mellow Beringer Founders' Estate Sauvignon Blanc finishes with a faint trace of sweetness; give the wine a good chill and serve with grill pork chops.
Truly a valued priced Chardonnay from France; bright crisp flavors that express lemon-lime and delicious apples; and fresh minerals; this is a wine the will impress any wine enthusiast.
An Old-World recipe for modern cocktails. The balance is perfect, the botanicals of juniper are lively, and the finish is clean and dry. 47.2% ABV
The Beringer White Merlot is a soft blush with pleasing red cherry flavors; smooth on the palate; on the sweet side; a crowd-pleaser.
Aromas of dark blue fruits and spices. Notes of cassis, sweet licorice and a juicy core of fruit. 14.3% ABV.
Beringer Moscato is a smooth, sweet, floral white; very pleasing and user-friendly.
The Beringer Founders' Estate Chardonnay is a real crowd pleaser. Easy and layered that comes across with ripe fruit flavors.
The Beringer Founders' Estate Pinot Noir is a pretty full flavored wine; ripe and pleasing on the palate and in the finish.
California. Refreshing and crisp citrus notes with flavors of lemon meringue. 13% ABV
Fresh and delicious with berry fruit flavors and aromas of citrus and honeydew. Pairs especially well with spicy cuisine. 10.5%
Aromas of bright citrus zest, gooseberry, and notes of white flowers. Flavors of lemon and tangerine zest with a round mouthfeel.
90PTS Robert Parker. Highly awarded wine! This wine has rich aromas of dark cherry, anise, dark cocoa and toasted spices. Juicy flavor notes of black cherry, juicy plum, savory spices are highlighted by a concentrated mouthfeel and a rich, lengthy finish.
Inviting aromas lead to a lush, juicy palate where the red fruit flavors standout alongside touches of clove and allspice adding depth and complexity. The generous fruit is balanced by the bright acidity making this fresh and vibrant while also silky and satisying.
An easy-drinking semi-dry rosé with a pleasantly surprising amount of depth. A slightly creamy texture is accented by ripe and citrus flavors and notes of pear, apples and spice.
California. Refreshing bite of juicy white peach and citrus, finishing with a firm minerality. 12.5% ABV
The 2013 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is an exceptional expression of Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the best vintages in years. The enticing aromas of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, fresh tobacco, brown spice and sweet mint are profound in the glass. Dense and well-structured, its supple tannins are complemented by notes of espresso, mocha and balanced with a silky and elegant finish.
VinoUS Media ReviewRated 91 medium-bodied, plush and juicy with firm tannins. Rich flavors of ripe plum, cocoa and subtle spice.
Ripe aromas of black raspberry, dark cherry, spice and notes of minerals; with silky tannins and black fruits on the finish.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Layers of mineral, cedar, dried berry, black licorice & espresso. Shows great structure & focus.
A mutant variation of the true Moscato grape, the Red Moscato is bigger and richer, with fresh fruit aromas and lingering sweet fruit on the palate.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. An upright Merlot, the '06 Beringer Collection pulls no punches; like its cousins in the Medoc, this wine has ripe, red fruit flavors accented with hints of dried leaves.
The Beringer California Collection Pinot Grigio is a fine, light white with a zesty, dried fruit profile; crisp, easy in the aftertaste.
SILVER MEDAL, 2006 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FAIR INT'L WINE COMP. Fresh and easy-to-drink, the '05 Beringer White Zin stays fruity and fine; on the sweeter side but with plenty of refreshing acidity.
Beringer Founders' Estate Merlot is a medium bodied red with light tannins and a nice delivery.
Beringer Founders' Estate Cabernet is smooth and soft on the palate; shows easy, red fruit flavors.
89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Beringer KV Meritage 2010 is supple, inviting & totally delicious. Juicy dark berries, freshly cut flowers & licorice are some of the many nuances that inform the generous finish
Notes of toasty oak and cream with fresh rich, vibrant fruit to match; pure and persistent in the finish.
St. Helena. Smooth and potent with a fruity sweetness. A great summer time wine composed primarily with Petite Sirah. 13% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of spice, vanilla, and cherry. 13% ABV
This 100% Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley is refreshing and bright, with crisp, herbaceous grapefruit flavors.