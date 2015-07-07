BEER NUTS BAR MIX CLIP-STRIP
Snack Mixes Snacks
3.25 oz
A no-brainer snack mix! Beer Nuts Bar Mix is a concoction of their original peanuts, pretzels, sesame stix and insane grain that is sure to please!
A no-brainer snack mix! Beer Nuts Bar Mix is a concoction of their original peanuts, pretzels, sesame stix and insane grain that is sure to please!
Same great taste you've grown to love; enjoy a handful of beer nuts today!
The makers of Beer Nuts bring you a party mix of nuts, pretzels, roasted corn, sesame stix and more! Perfect for your next party.
The makers of Beer Nuts took their one-of-a-kind Bar Mix combination and gave it a spicy kick.
The unique sweet and salty taste that everyone loves in a cashew!
BREWED WITH QUALITY MALTS AND NOBLE HOPS. Born amongst the creators and the modern makers, a tribute to the bold and authentic. An original premium lager brewed for those whose continue to push the boundaries of their craft. House. The perfect beer, and nothing less. 4.8% ABV, 18 IBU's.
BREWED WITH QUALITY MALTS AND NOBLE HOPS. Born amongst the creators and the modern makers, a tribute to the bold and authentic. An original premium lager brewed for those whose continue to push the boundaries of their craft. House. The perfect beer, and nothing less. 4.8% ABV, 18 IBU's.
Brewed with California-grown tangerines and oranges for big citrus flavors, balancing tropical peel aromas and a hint of citrus bitterness. 6.5% ABV.
Aged in used wine barrels and oak foeders with an array of tropical fruits and brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia. 6% ABV.
We combine Apollo, El Dorado, Simcoe and Mosaic Hops to create our own unique twist on the IPA style with intense aromas of grapefruit and tangerine peel, melon, pineapple and pine trees.
Black Beret has rich, luscious fruit, pepper and spices with soft tannins. From Southern France in the style of the sun drenched Rhones. Intense aromas of vanilla, coffee, red fruit, spice and herbs.
The quickest way to make a chevelada, just add Beer.
The quickest way to make a Chevelada, just add Beer.
You ever wish beer and apple juice had a baby? BAM! Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider is the delicious, flavorful love-child you've been searching for. The perfect blend of apple and cider. Great for sipping at bonfires, while carving pumpkins, or while try
Sour Blonde Ale infused with blackberries and aged in wine barrels. 7% ABV
American Sour. Bursting with mango, lemon, pine, and stone fruit flavors and aromas.7% ABV
BREWED WITH QUALITY MALTS AND NOBLE HOPS. Born amongst the creators and the modern makers, a tribute to the bold and authentic. An original premium lager brewed for those whose continue to push the boundaries of their craft. House. The perfect beer, and nothing less. 4.8% ABV, 18 IBU's.
Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
Massive dose of tropical hop aromatics of tangerine, mango, and passionfruit. Mild, nutty malt backbone. 5% ABV
American. Hoppy amber loaded with fruity hops and bitterness. Dry with a light malt backbone that serves as a platform for a complex hop profile. 6.8% ABV
A San Francisco take on the classic kolsch style, KSA uses a careful balance of American bittering hops and German malts to create a clean and refreshing light ale.
We started with an American craft wheat ale, which delivers a crisp, light body. We then added fresh lemon and just a touch of lime to bring out a bright, juicy citrus aroma and flavor.
Full-bodied and a touch of sweet, this stout is packed with bourbon barrel-aged coffee. 7.5% ABV
California. Aromas of hay, pepper, and friendly sunshine. Dry body with a light-hoppy finish. 5.5% ABV
Sour Ale. Tart, fruity, and frighteningly delicious. Blasted with apricots. 4.8% ABV
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruit. Rich yet light and dynamic. 13% ABV
France. Ripe apple aroma with notes of lemony goodness, and a hint of roasted nuts. 5% ABV
A solid red Burgundy for everyday drinking; the great value Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir exhibits true flavors of ripe cherry; red currant with notes of clove; medium bodied with a smooth finish.
France. Bright and fruity on the nose, flavors of apples, apricots and a hint of honey. An explosion of fine bubbles.11.5 % ABV
France. Fresh and fruity nose with aromas of ripe red berries. Fresh fruit flavors seduce the palate. 12% ABV
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A red wine that only lovers dream about; enticing aromas of red and black berries intermingle with surrounding flavors of raw meat; evocative and delirious; great with stews.
Our Golden Gate Gose is inspired by the classic wheat beer hailing from Leipzig, Germany. 5% ABV.
The Beer Valley Highway to Ale Barley Wine is a celebration of the pioneering spirit and long tradition of brewing in Oregon. Aged in the bottle before it is released with a rich malt character.
Great peanut snack with your favorite brew! (Betcha you'll need at least two bags . . .)
Now in a convenient can, the famous slightly sweet peanut with just the right amount of salt!
We use a combination of fruit-forward hops like Citra and Amarillo along with Centennial and Simcoe, to impart fruity, tropical and citrus notes, and London III yeast to give it that soft, round mouthfeel. No bitterness, no pucker. Just a smooth IPA that drinks like a breeze.
Double India pale ale dry-hopped with mosaic, cashmere, & simcoe.
West Coast IPA. Light and floral aroma complete with hoppy goodness. 7% ABV
Made with Mosaic and Citra hops. Pours a hazy straw color, topped with bright white foam. Piney aromas mingle with fruity notes, hints of citrus fruit.
Featuring a new single hop every month, this blonde ale is fermented with our house sour culture and aged in wine barrels; then dry-hopped to create a delicious contradiction of flavor and style.
Named after Nelson Sauvin, an outstanding hop varietal from New Zealand. The hop is introduced through the brewing and dry-hopping of this complex and well-balanced IPA. A hazy straw hued ale, Nelson is topped by bright white beer foam and offers a tropical hop aroma. The pine and fruity hop notes linger, but are well-balanced by the smooth, malty addition of European rye malts. Enjoy this stunning and multifaceted, yet mellow IPA. 7% ABV.
We take a classic American IPA and turn up the heat with a blend of dried chili, lime, and salt. A hefty dose of fresh mango puree is added for that special sweetness.
This Mexican-style Lager is clean and crisp with a sweet, bready maltiness. Noble European hops give this beer a floral spicy bitterness with a lingering, dry finish.
Classic San Diego IPA with fresh mango and a blend of chili, lime and salt for an authentic flavor.6.5% ABV
This American Pale Ale has a blend of Cascade and Centennial hops that are perfectly balanced by a mellow, malty sweetness with notes of fresh pine needles and zesty citrus rind make this a classic.
A light, crisp, and refreshing American Wheat Ale with a wheat backbone and Amarillo hops. Hints of orange zest and lemon rind are balanced by a wheat character.
This dark brown Stout boasts a sweet, nutty, velvety texture thanks to one of its main ingredients: chestnuts. Hailing from Miyazaki in Southern Japan, this solid Imperial Stout packs a punch.
Notes of bright citrus and mango with a crisp, smooth finish. This perfect balance makes for excellent drinkability. 5.7% ABV
Alpine's light, effervescent golden ale delights the senses with additions of orange blossom honey, orange zest and coriander. A touch of malt sweetness with Amarillo hops add a zesty balance.
Made with 6 different hops, this bold brew is refreshing enough to enjoy again and again. 5.25% ABV
A sour ale with ginger, grains of paradise, and passionfruit to this farmhouse ale, aged it in oak barrels with cedar spirals, and dry-hopped it with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops.
Fresh orange zest and cracked coriander complement the orange blossom honey used in this ale. 6.5% ABV
Crisp and light-bodied, with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor. 4.9% ABV
A collaboration with Stillwater Artisanal Ales, we blended together a blonde ale aged in both oak barrels and foedres, then added California-grown blueberries and blackberries.
This IPA sports a classic blend of citrus and floral notes with hints of orange blossom and pine. Clean, hop finish. 7.5% ABV
Muscat Blanc grapes and German Hallertau Blanc hops blended in wine barrels. The combination of white grapes and tropical-aroma hops creates a luscious nose of ripe apricot, lychee and lemongrass.
Maris Otter malt and three types of rye: flaked, chocolate, and crystal. Semi-sweet chocolate and spicy rye character abound, while Madagascar bourbon vanilla enhances the rich malt flavors.
We layered hand-picked lavender and aromatic wildflower honey with our oak-fermented brettanomyces blonde base beer to create this this funky, floral delight.
The combination of crisp tartness, tangerines and the citrus aromas of Mandarina Bavaria and Citra hops puts this farmhouse ale's fruity aroma over the top.
Introducing fresh vanilla adds spice and complements the nutty character of the beer's golden wheat base. With a bright aroma and creamy mouthfeel, a subtly sweet, highly quaffable, vibrant beer.
Saison Dolores is a bright, aromatic brew for all seasons inspired by San Francisco's Mission District. 6.8% ABV.
Red sour ale with a ridiculous amount of cherries to each barrel for a juicy, intense cherry flavor. 7.5% ABV.
We layered California Zinfandel, Syrah, Tannat, Petite Sirah, and Tempranillo grapes with an imperial version of our Dogpatch Sour ale, combining the best characteristics of the beer and wine worlds.
We added a dozen different Brett strains to our Saison Dolores, then aged it in white wine barrels for several months. The result is an intricate saison with the kind of nuance only Brett can create.
A sour blond ale aged in oak barrels with Buddha's Hand Citrons, Yuzu and Blood Oranges.
Pluots are some of our favorite fruits. Blossom Bluff Orchards picks each variety at its peak and four varieties were added to a sour blonde ale and aged in wine barrels to create this oak-aged brew.
This eccentric ale is brewed by blending a Belgian-style tripel with California-grown summer apricots and dry-hopped generously with Citra and Hallertau Blanc for an intensely citrus and melon aroma.
Rich and toasty dark sour ale brewed with organic heirloom pumpkins and spices, aged in red wine barrels for a year.
GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CUP 2014. Our twist on the traditional robust American Porter, Shake Chocolate Porter is dark black in color with rich, sweet aromatics and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee.
Sam Adams Noble Pils is brewed with all 5 Noble hops for a distinct hop character and fresh taste. The honeyed malt character is balanced by delicate yet pronounced citrus, floral, and piney notes.
Pale in color, but packed with flavor, Mojo IPA reflects the perfect balance of hop bitterness and malt character. The unique amarillo hop creates a big citrus flavor with an ultra-crisp dry finish.
European Rye gives this dry-hopped IPA a smooth malty flavor. 7% ABV
Made with 6 different hops, this bold brew is refreshing enough to enjoy again and again. 5.25% ABV
West Coast IPA. Light and floral aroma complete with hoppy goodness. 7% ABV
So mega-hopped it will take you to hop heaven. 8% ABV
Farmers Reserve Grand Cru is an ode to our favorite aromatic white wines. The result seamlessly melds the tartness of a Belgian-inspired sour ale with the sun-ripened boldness of white wine grapes.
Barrel-aged wild ale brewed with California cherries and aged in wine barrels. 7.5% ABV
Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops.
A sour gose that is tart, fruity, complex, and delicious. Featuring a heavy dose of blood orange and hibiscus.
Aromas of tropical fruit with passion fruit, guava, sea salt, and tart citrus on the palate. 4.8% ABV
California. Oatmeal coffee stout bursting with coffee aroma and flavor. Complete with a chocolate espresso bean finish. 5.8% ABV
Black House is an oatmeal coffee stout bursting with coffee aroma and flavor. Modern Times is one of the only breweries in the world to roast their own coffee! 5.8% ABV
Fruited Berliner Weisse beer.
City of the Sun is a ridiculously awesome IPA loaded with sticky, fruity new wave hops redolent of melon, lime, and citrus notes. The flavor is as complex as it is aggressive, featuring a stiff bitterness and a powerfully tropical hop character, backed by a dry, barely-there malt backbone. City of the Sun is named after a 17th Century work of crackpot utopian fiction that describes a sun-worshipping theocracy featuring the common ownership of children, goods, and partners, with a rigid system of (super hot) group mating.
This classic German rauchbier has multi-layered smoke aroma giving way to a light-bodied structure and a surprisingly delicate balance of nutty, herbal, sweet, and savory flavors.
Mexican-Style Lager inspired by lazy days at the beach. Crisp, refreshing, and brewed with the attention to detail. 4.5% ABV
Texas oak-smoked malt, from Blacklards Malt Company, as well as a touch of rye malt, complement the roasted bittersweet care of this Rye brew. Aged 100% in Rye and Bourbon barrels.
Westfalia packs rich, caramel flavors into a rounded, mahogany body through a colorful blend of creamy malts.
Hopped with Czech Saaz and Australian Summer hops giving this brew a cold taste.
This Stunning sexy mixed pack contains a veritable cornucopia of our complex, sessionable, and profoundly delicious beers. From an oatmeal stout packed with our house roasted coffee.
Our beloved oatmeal coffee stout nitrogenated and packed to the gills with coconut and cocoa nibs. Limited release.
Excellent imperial stout! Pours pitch black with a nice creamy head. Strong sweet chocolate smell. Chocolatey, sweet and floral upfront with a little bit of a peppery aftertaste which balances it out.
City of the Sun is a big, fruity, pungent, sticky, delicious IPA. Mosaic & Motueka give it a very fruity hop character, with Simcoe providing enough of a piney backbone to prevent it from going off the deep end. The complex but unobtrusive malt character gives it a medium body and a platform for the saturated hop flavor.
The Illusive Traveler is a delicious wheat beer brewed with real grapefruit. This refreshing Shandy delivers a satisfying citrus aroma and flavor then disappears, leaving you searching for another.
An imperialized version of Black House loaded with our house-roasted coffee. Mega Black House is a complex sipper that is thick, chewy, and bursting with coffee aroma & flavor.
A robust Belgian-style farmhouse ale brewed with Merlot grape must. Universal Friend is fermented with our house yeast blend, balancing the wine grapes with the earthy character of our saison yeast.
A sour cherry gose that's tart, fruity, and delicious. The sour, salty base beer brings the funky refreshment, while the heavy dose of cherries turns the whole thing into a fruity, tasty cherry bomb.
Space Cake pours a bright golden-orange color. The aroma is bursting with fresh orange, mango, pineapple and a touch of sweet malts for balance.
Oneida is vigorously hoppy, aromatic pale ale saturated with Nelson Sauvin & cascade hops. A stripped down malt bill keeps the focus on the dank, fruity, citrusy hop aroma and flavor. 5.8% ABV
Intensely hoppy double IPA exploding with tropical aroma and flavor. 10% ABV
American Ale. Light-bodied with bright tropical fruit and lemongrass notes with grapefruit citrus. 5.8% ABV
Fruit forward IPA with bangin' aromas and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. 7.2% ABV
Made from apples harvested in the Pays d'Auge, an area covering barely 6% of Normandy, then double distilled in copper stills and aged in oak barrels for at least four years.
France. Dry Rosé - 50% Syrah, 30% Grenache and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Aromas of wild strawberry and watermelon are followed by a bright yet broad mid-palate and crisp.
Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It's clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-drie
Intense bouquet of fruit and flowers. This wine is both subtle and very lively. Good ageing potential.
Raspberry, cherry aromas with a citrusy (grapefruit), slightly floral note with underlying savory structure of lavender, grass and l'herbes de Provence.
France. Elegant and expressive nose with aromas of almond and quince. Flavors with floral and toasted nuances. 12 % ABV