Benton-Lane Pinot Noir '05
Pinot Noir
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very nicely done Pinot Noir, the '05 Benton Lane delivers nicely ripened red fruit flavors that are bright and zesty on the palate; crisp and frisky in the aftertaste.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Benton Lane Estate Pinot Noir is a snappy young wine with a lot of appeal; racy and bright, mixing raspberry and cranberry fruit with an earthy base.