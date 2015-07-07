Ben & Jerry's

New York Super Fudge Chunk

Pint

Chocolate Ice Cream with White & Dark Fudge Chunks, Pecans, Walnuts & Fudge-Covered Almonds. In 1985, to make a name for themselves in New York, they picked a New York kind of name and created a flavor packed with more kinds of chunks than ever before. They figured if the flavor was euphoric in New York, it would be everywhere. It was, and it is.