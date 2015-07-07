Belmont
Strawberry Blonde Beer
22 oz
Bring home a beautiful brew of Strawberry Blonde ale from Lake Elsinore,CA. Beautiful nose of fresh strawberries combined with the smoothness of a rich golden ale.
Bring home a beautiful brew of Strawberry Blonde ale from Lake Elsinore,CA. Beautiful nose of fresh strawberries combined with the smoothness of a rich golden ale.
Kopper Kettle is a twice-distilled, double wood, potstill Virginia Whiskey, produced in America's oldest operating pot still.
A bold amber ale that's intensely aromatic; a boldly hopped beer that strikes the perfect balance between caramel and maltiness.