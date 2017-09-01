Beringer Private Reserve

2013 Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

The 2013 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is an exceptional expression of Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the best vintages in years. The enticing aromas of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, fresh tobacco, brown spice and sweet mint are profound in the glass. Dense and well-structured, its supple tannins are complemented by notes of espresso, mocha and balanced with a silky and elegant finish.