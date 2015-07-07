Belhaven Brewery
Scottish Ale
6 Bottles
Sparkling brown, thick beige head, great maltiness without being too sweet; complex & well balanced with a roasty, rich finish.
Sparkling brown, thick beige head, great maltiness without being too sweet; complex & well balanced with a roasty, rich finish.
Scottish Oat Stout is dark, rich and layered, with a wonderful silky texture. Belhaven uses a complex mash creating black coffee and dark chocolate notes that make this intense yet approachable.
A glass is the only way to drink a beer. Stock up!
A deliciously creamy beer in the patented nitrogen can for the closest you can come to a Scottish beer from a keg at home!
Scotland. Caramel aroma and flavor with toasted malts, grass, nuts and earthy notes. 3.9% ABV
A thick brown beer with low carbonation making it almost like a milkshake; caramel, smoke, vanilla, raisins and dark fruit in the aroma & flavors; finishes dry.
It features the well balanced malt characteristics of a British IPA, but the dominant hop flavors of an American one. The complexity of caramel and grassy flavors is compounded by smoky notes.