Bellefon
Blanc de Blanc
750 ml
Intense nose revealing fresh citrus notes matched with floral notes (honeysuckle, acacia) and well-developed toasted aromas and hints of dry fruit (apricot) and honey notes.
91pts Wine Spectator Very creamy and refined in texture, with bright, mouthwatering acidity and a pure beam of lemon curd, poached pear, stony mineral and dried apricot flavor.