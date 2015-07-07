Belle Meade
Bourbon
750 ml
Belle Meade Bourbon is a brand that dates back to the American pre-Prohibition era with ties to Nashville's own Belle Meade Plantation.
Belle Meade Bourbon is a brand that dates back to the American pre-Prohibition era with ties to Nashville's own Belle Meade Plantation.
Aromas of lemon, honeysuckle, tropical fruits, peaches, and jasmine. Flavors of white nectarines, tart lemons and sweet honeydew melon. 13% ABV.
Long and lingering, with touches of nuts, vanilla bread pudding and spiced cocoa.
Aromas of black cherries, plums, toasty oak, spices and vanilla; flavors of rich dark fruits, spice, and cocoa lifted by a touch of sweetness.
Belle Valle is a strongly built Pinot Noir with lasting ripe strawberry aromas and flavors.
California. Aromas of lemon zest, honeysuckle and oak. Flavors of citrus, green apple, pear and creamy marshmallow. 13.5% ABV
California. Blackberry on the nose with flavors of spices, dark fruit and deliciously smooth tannins. 14.8% ABV
Indulgent flavors of dark fruit, spice and cocoa lifted by a touch of sweetness. 13.5% ABV
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon.
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round in the Arizona climate.
A good example of Pinot Grigio, the Bella Sera exhibits straightforward tart citrus flavors with a hint of caramel; a good wine with antipasto dishes.
Rich malt flavor that counters any hop bitterness. Floral and herbal notes serve as flavor highlights. ABV 5.2%
Uses a custom blend of coffee beans roasted to generate its intense flavor. Possessing an unmistakable aromatic punch. 7.5% ABV.
Let this earthy ale bring you home for the holidays with it's dry, toasted notes and subtle toffee flavor. 5.5% ABV
This amber ale deftly balances a mixture of toasted grain & light caramel notes with a range of floral and herbal hop notes. 5.8% ABV
An Old-World recipe for modern cocktails. The balance is perfect, the botanicals of juniper are lively, and the finish is clean and dry. 47.2% ABV
Bell's Oberon Ale is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. 5.8% ABV
Up-front and straightforward wild berry character, with hints of baking spices. Intense and generous, plush tannins and good ripeness. 13% ABV
Clark & Telephone expresses beautiful blackberry; raspberry and savory spiced aromas, yet still balanced with charm and finesse.
The Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir is full flavored and rich; lots of ripe red and black fruit flavors; a fine accent of vanilla and sweet oak flavors.
Flavors of dense black fruit compote and black currant; hint of earth and spice; medium bodied, jammy, and juicy.
Ripe dark berry fruit with accents of sweet earth; full bodied with meaty flavors, coriander spice and layers of black currants.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Alturas is deliciously pure, rich & layered, with complex currant, blueberry & wild berry fruit that's supple, deep & persistent, ending with ripe tannins.
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
A refreshing Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale with light clove notes. The truly distinguishing feature is the use of 100% Montmorency tart cherries grown in the Traverse City region of Michigan. These cherries add a subtle tartness and bright counterpoint to the other flavors, enhancing Pooltime’s fruity character and making it the perfect beer for all summer activities.
Wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas.
Crafted as a flavorful session beer and perfect for autumn, Octoberfest spends a full six weeks fermenting. With herbal hop aromas, this balanced amber lager focuses on lightly toasted malt that lends body without too much sweetness. Perfect for a week-long wedding celebration in Germany or the start of the Michigan autumn.
A little brewers' magic transforms locally roasted Arabica beans and a variety of specialty malts into a creamy, intense coffee stout. Enjoy before it disappears. Arabicadabra is brewed with a cold coffee extract made at the brewery using a combination of fair trade, organic Nicaraguan coffee beans and Sumatra coffee beans. Lactose is also used for creaminess (those with dairy allergies or sensitivities should take note). It was inspired by Milchkaffe, another specialty Bell's beer.
Originally conceived along the lines of a Belgian Dubbel, Hell Hath No Fury … Ale morphed during development into something entirely different. Brewed with Belgian abbey-style yeast, Hell Hath No Fury … Ale is more akin to a roasty stout, offering warm, roasted notes of coffee & dark chocolate with fruity and clove-like aromas.
Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam® Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire.
5 Liter. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round.
A remarkably drinkable Double IPA that pays tribute to one of Mother Nature’s finest creations, as several hop varietals combine for massive aromas of tropical fruit, citrus and pine. A mild caramel malt character and dry finish provide balance.
Pungent blend of peach, mango, and tropical aromas. Complete with oats that give it a unique body. 4.3% ABV
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round in the Arizona climate.
American Wheat Ale Brewed with Saaz Hops, Spicy and Fruity. Oberon is the color and scent of a sunny afternoon. A perfect beer to enjoy year round in the Arizona climate.
Our award-winning Porter bridges the gap between malty brown ales and heavily roasted stouts. Notes of chocolate, coffee and roasted barley are offset with just a slight hop bitterness. Enjoy any time of the year.
Tinted ruby-black, Cherry Stout gains its signature tartness from 100% Montmorency cherries grown in Michigan's Traverse City region. Rather than doubling up on sweetness, this tart cherry varietal serves as a counterpoint to the warm, dark chocolate notes from the malt bill. Lightly hopped for balance, this stout is one of the cornerstones of our stout portfolio.
Named for its velvety smooth, creamy texture, this incredibly rich stout is brewed with 10 different specialty roasted malts chosen that impart notes of rich mocha and espresso. Dark and sweet tones intermingle with a soft, roasty finish.
One of the earliest examples of Russian Imperial Stouts in the United States, Expedition Stout offers immensely complex flavors crafted specifically with aging in mind. A huge malt body is matched with a heady blend of chocolate, dark fruit and other aromas. The flavors will slowly meld and grow in depth as the beer ages in your cellar.
Named after the city where it all began, Kalamazoo Stout is one of our most classic recipes. This smooth, full-bodied stout offers a blend of aromas and flavors of dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee, balanced with a significant hop presence.
Lovely aromas and floral characteristics. Very dry but the fruit flavors give the impression of sweetness, with a long flavorful finish. 12.5% ABV
American Old Ale. Focuses on malt, offering notes of burnt caramel and other earthly malt flavors. 10.2% ABV
Flavors of raspberry, cherry and chocolate. This enticing blend has a touch of sweetness and a well-structured, smooth and silky finish. 13.2% ABV
A cheerful red that offers aromas of berries and spice. Very drinkable, soft on the palate, with notes of coffee and chopped safe.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '10 Sasyr from Rocca delle Macie offers sweet cherries and chocolate character; full-bodied on the palate, a touch jammy, but round and fresh.