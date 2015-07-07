Belching Beaver Brewery
Peanut Butter Milk Stout
6 Cans
SILVER MEDAL WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS. Our milk stout is light to the taste yet frothy and silky. It starts with a slight coffee roasted and peanut butter on the nose.
Creamy body of beer that has a heavenly aroma of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate. 5.3% ABV
A truly original Deftones/Belching Beaver Collaboration, this IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hop goodness.
Deftones are joining the ranks of Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth and many others in releasing their own signature beer. The California natives have teamed up with San Diego's Belching Beaver Brewery for a beer they are calling Phantom Bride IPA, named
This beer is smooth with a lingering taste of honey. It is made right in Poway from wild flowers and cloves.
This is a delicious and fruity IPA without the punch to the face. The Amarillo and Simcoe hops complement natural mango flavor for a juicy, tropical, well-balanced beer.
Peanut Butter flavored Mexican Chocolate Milk Stout.
This Blonde Ale has tasty flavors of roasted peanuts and hints of fruity grape jelly.
This Nitro Milk Stout has flavors of chocolate and roasted coffee with a silky-smooth finish.
Rolled oats and Lactose add to the creamy body of this beer while heavenly aromas of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate greet you with every sip.
Plenty of Galaxy, Falconer's Flight, Southern Cross and just a bit of Nelson hops, our latest IPA is truly sessionable. Aromas include grapefruit, passionfruit, and citrus.
Our Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout is our biggest brew to date. Aged in Oak Rye Whiskey Barrels, loaded with hints of Caramel, Anise, Chocolate and Coffee.
This beer is smooth with lingering tastes of honey. It is made right here in Poway from wild flowers and cloves.
SILVER MEDAL WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. This India Pale Ale was bewed in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the city of Vista. Aroma's incude grapefruit, passion fruit and citrus. 7.3% ABV
This beer is smooth with a lingering tastes of honey. It is made right here in Poway from wild flowers and cloves. A very drinkable beer for both the novice craft beer drinker and the experienced.
GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS. Our milk stout is light to the taste yet frothy and silky. It starts with a slight coffee roasted begining and tapers down to a residual sweetness to finish.
American IPA. Aromas of grapefruit, passionfruit, and citrus. 7.3% ABV
Imperial stout brewed with vanilla, cinnamon, and rice malt with a creamy body. 9% ABV
Your tastebuds will say 'Mahalo' for this tropical IPA with pineapple and cocount notes. 6.6% ABV