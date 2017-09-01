Baker's
7 Year Single Barrel Bourbon
750 ml
Nutty, oaky aroma. Sweet and caramel taste with a slight heat. 53.5% ABV
Nutty, oaky aroma. Sweet and caramel taste with a slight heat. 53.5% ABV
California. Ripe red with raspberry, blackberry and plum. 14.6% ABV
California. Lush and sweet with packed berry richness, chocolate and coffee. 14.1% ABV
California. Aromas of grapefruit, orange blossom, and lime. Flavors of mango, gooseberry, and white peaches. Clean and crisp finish 13.5% ABV
Beautiful aromas of Oro Blanco grapefruit, orange blossom, and Kaffir Lime rise from the glass, then follow on the palette where layers of ripe mango, gooseberry and white peaches join in. The beautifully balanced fruit and acidity leave the finish clean and crisp with citrus and floral notes still lingering and begging for another sip.
California. Guava, Kaffir lime and pineapple swirl into a light creamy texture of lemon curd notes. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of herbs, licorice, mint, plums and black cherries. Layered flavors of dark berries, ripe plums and big juicy black cherries. A big pinot! 14.5% ABV
Red and black fruit flavors, with a light hint of oak; satisfying on the palate and in the finish. 14.9% ABV.
Italy. Big spice and white pepper flavors layered with truffles, black cherry and espresso. 13.5% ABV