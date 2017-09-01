Baja Bob Mai Tai Mix
Mai Tai Bar Mixers
32 oz
Maui-licious! Bursting with sweet pineapple goodness. Zero sugar and Zero Carbs!
Maui-licious! Bursting with sweet pineapple goodness. Zero sugar and Zero Carbs!
Sun kissed orange cream meets the finest imported tequila.
A luscious blend of the finest imported tequila, succulent black raspberry liqueur and rich cream.
Made with the finest imported tequila and strawberry cream, Baja Rosa is an exotic drink that is perfect over ice.
INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE! A virtually carbohydrate/sugar free sweet and sour mix that makes drinks so good that you can not tell them from the carbo-loaded kind! One of our best sellers!
This mild to medium bodied smoke is uniquely infused with rich flavors of cocoa and espresso. The premium Maduro wrapper also imparts an extra edge of chocolaty spiciness to the flavor.
Spain. Yellow skinned fruits, apples and a balanced, bright acidity combine to make this a lovely sparkling wine. 12% ABV
Small batch crafted using 100% malted premium barley. Cabotella is an exceptionally refreshing Mexican Ale.
The Basa White is a nifty, dry white with dried herb and ripe citrus flavors; one of the top Sauvignon Blanc based wines in the world.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.