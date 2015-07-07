BandG Chardonnay Bistro
Rhone
750 ml
A full flavored Chardonnay from the south of France.
An easy to like and easy to quaff French Pinot Noir; nothing fancy here, just soft Pinot fruit to go with so many foods, or just by its lonesome.
Special order only.
The Kosher Baron Herzog Chardonnay Special Reserve is a pleasing, white wine; fine and lasting finish.
The Kosher Baron Herzog Merlot is a fine, soft red that is good to go and enjoy now; excellent user-friendly wine.
B&G makes a very easy-to-drink Cotes-du-Rhone; a soft red with no edges; a good choice with lightly seasoned meat stews.
The B&G Saint-Emilion excels with red fruit flavors and elegance; bright and lively on the palate.
The Baron Herzog American Champagne is a medium bodied, easy-on-the-palate bubbly; a very good aperitif wine.
Grapes from the Paso Robles appellation, creating a Cab with berry and plum notes, finishing with blackberry and spice.
#6 TOP 100 2012, 95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Leoville-Barton has notes of fresh plum, warm blackberry sauce, bittersweet ganache and roasted apple wood notes; long and tarry to the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rich and concentrated but not over-the-top, the charming '05 Reserve de Leoville-Barton shows just how pretty and refined this appellation can be; drinks well now; can age nicely.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL '14 SF CHRON WINE COMP. The '12 Herzog Chardonnay shows of beautiful tropical fruit flavors with a hint of citrus; well balanced and nice purity on the finish.
A fresh and round mouth feel with intense fruity notes of nectarine, gooseberry and pine with a bright, clean finish.
Barton Naturals Vodka is distilled from all natural ingredients. Proudly made in the USA, Barton Naturals is a vodka you can feel good drinking as it delivers everything you would want from a natural vodka.
Barton gin is smooth and silky on the palate with the crisp and dry taste traditional of London Dry style gins. Clear in color with delightfully attractive citrus zest aromas.
Barton vodka is incredibly smooth and distilled four times for purity. This vodka is perfect for mixing in all of your favorite cocktails!
Great sparkling Blanc ded Blanc with citrus fruits like lemon and grapefruit
A superior quality potato vodka with a savory bacon flavor. It's clean, crisp, and delicious. 70 Proof
A very pleasing wine, the ripe yet relatively soft Baron Herzog Zinfandel is a wine of broad appeal; this wine is perfect with chicken breast in a light wine sauce.
Bright and zesty style; showcasing lemon-lime, grapefruit and dried herbs; crisp acidity and balanced in the finish; great to serve with smoked trout or a light salad.
Strawberry-scented style with enough acidity to make the finish pleasantly crisp. A good choice in a light wine for all occasions.
A clear look at Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Ripe melon flavors and pleasant and subtle with an easy crisp finish.
France. Crisp on the palate, a delicate balance of rich and acidic. Superb aftertaste of hazelnut and flowers. 14.2% ABV
It has a light, fragrant, floral bouquet that gently unfolds with touches of freshly tilled earth infusing the black fruit. The palate is medium-bodied with a lightly peppered opening. This is a little rustic, but nicely balanced with a crisp spicy finish that is classic in style.