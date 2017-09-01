Old Log Cabin Bourbon Whiskey
Bourbon
750 ml
100% Washington Made, Farm to Table, Bourbon Whiskey. Unique Bourbon Mashbill of 51% Corn, 49% Malted Barley, no Rye or wheat.
100% Washington Made, Farm to Table, Bourbon Whiskey. Unique Bourbon Mashbill of 51% Corn, 49% Malted Barley, no Rye or wheat.
This first edition of Barrel Raider is a 7 year old Bourbon. High rye content, Barrel Raider is spicy and peppery with a pipe tobacco aroma and it possesses a nearly endless finish.
This unique gin is a perfect counter to the old gins and hopefully, begins a new chapter in what a thoughtful, creative small craft distilled product can be. With notes of Tarragon, Lavender, Verbena.
This Vodka is produced carefully in very small batches, handmade, hand bottled, hand labeled, and hand packed. It is a sipping vodka to be enjoyed simply on the rocks or a martini garnished simply.
The classic distilled Gin was crafted in their copper pot still by passing vapors over 22 botanicals. Presented as cloudy - unfiltered to preserve flavor.
Medium bodied, with dark cherry and raspberry aromas that carry thru to the sweet-fruited palate. Perfectly balanced in acidity. ABV 15.5%
All the best characteristics of Chardonnay, Grenache and Virua are present in this white blend. Bursts of juicy fruit blanket the palate.
With blackberry and cherry flavors and a hint of vanilla and cola gives this wine its full-bodied.
Aromas of cranberry, blackberry, sage, lavender, and dried red fruits. The first sip explodes with fresh red fruit then spicy herbal complexities. 13.5% ABV
Beautifully refined, distilled in the classic vodka method from local Niagara wine grapes; smooth and full of character. Hard working and smooth like your favorite kindred behind the bar should be.
Pretty silver pink color. Aromas and flavors of berry taffy and cherry soda with a crisp, fruity, and sweet light to medium body and a tangy orange sherbet accented finish. A tasty off-dry sipper.