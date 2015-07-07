Bastille 1789
Single Malt Whisky
750 ml
Bastille Single Malt sources its unique taste profile from the limousin oak cask type that previously aged some of the finest wines such as sauterne, burgundy and sherry.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Bastille offers a blended whiskey made in a Scotch style. Made with malted barley and wheat. Distilled in Alambic pot stills, and then aged 5-7 years in Limousin oak.