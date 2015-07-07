Bass Ipa
English IPA India Pale Ale
6 Bottles
Bass brings its rich brewing tradtion to introduce an IPA. Dry hopped in aging tanks for intense hop aroma sure to please the most fervent IPA lovers. Brewed with "Special English Fruggles Hops".
Light and fresh aroma that combines vanilla sweetness and delicate fruit notes. A soft feel on the palate with a sweet oak finish.
Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5% ABV
Made with oak-aged, premium rums, and combined with mellow Pacific Island spices and natural flavors, Black Mask Original Spiced smells like you should be sipping it directly from a coconut on a beach somewhere. If a vacation isn't on the horizon, you ca
In England, it's common to take tea. But rum's a tropical drink, and in the tropics, they chug chai like it's their job. Combining the herbal spice of Chai tea with a robust blend of rum and winter fruits was only logical. Cram-packed with char
English Ale. Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5.0% ABV
The Basa White is a nifty, dry white with dried herb and ripe citrus flavors; one of the top Sauvignon Blanc based wines in the world.