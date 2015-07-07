Ketel One

Dutch Vodka

750 ml

Experience the taste inspired by traditional distilling expertise with Ketel One Family Made Vodka. Our 80 proof vodka is carefully crafted using exclusively 100% non-GMO European wheat for smoothness and neutrality. Distilled in copper pot stills, filtered over loose charcoal and stored in lined tanks, our vodka offers a crisp, unique flavor and strong finish. Perfect on its own or added with your favorite cocktail, simply mix with club soda, a cucumber ribbon and garnish with a sprig of mint for a refreshing tasting Soda with Cucumber Mint cocktail. Ketel One Family Made Vodka was recognized as the top-trending vodka at the 2020 Drinks International awards. For over 11 generations, since our family distillery was founded in 1691, we have been dedicated to crafting the finest spirits, allowing us to unlock the secret of creating a vodka of exceptional smoothness. Ketel One Family Made Vodka is crafted with 100% non-GMO grain. It owes its distinctive quality to a combination of modern distilling techniques and the magic of traditional copper stills - including our 'Pot Still #1.' Come visit us in Schiedam! We'd be happy to show you around. Please drink responsibly.