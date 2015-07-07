Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
As the World's No. 1 Vodka, Smirnoff No. 21 80 Proof Vodka delivers a dry finish for elevated smoothness and clarity. Each bottle is Kosher Certified, gluten free, and made from non-GMO corn for quality. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered using Smirnoff's multiple column filtration method, this award-winning vodka boasts a remarkable smoothness. Enjoy this spirit on the rocks, or use it to whip up your favorite cocktail. Simply mix this vodka with ginger beer and lime juice, and you have a classic Smirnoff Moscow Mule. This vodka is a smooth choice for creating tempting vodka cocktails to serve at your next party or get-together. Includes one 750 mL bottle of No. 21 80 Proof Vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.