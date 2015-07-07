Bass
English Pale Ale
12 Bottles
Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5% ABV
INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE! A virtually carbohydrate/sugar free sweet and sour mix that makes drinks so good that you can not tell them from the carbo-loaded kind! One of our best sellers!
Award winning chips to go with the best and freshest Mexican salsa around.
An Argentinian Malbec, with juicy dark fruit aromas and an oaky dry palate. Medium-bodied with mellow tannins. ABV 13%
Complex aromas of dried fruits and spice compliment flavors of toasted oak, butterscotch, vanilla and sweet cooked agave. 80 Proof
Terrific chips! Tasty and crunchy, good by themselves but best with Casa Sanchez fresh and delicious salsa; perfect thickness for "7-layer dip" or bean dips - won't leave half the chip behind!
Each crystal decanter has been engraved by hand using the traditional technique of pepita. The second in a series, this 2016 Limited Ed. Holiday Set also includes two crystal Riedel Tequila glasses.
Aromas of vanilla, lemongrass and floral notes are balanced with flavors of sweet cooked agave and toasted oak. 80 Proof
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Casa Lapostolle Melot is smoky, with a slightly firm edge to the raspberry and dark plum fruit; coffee and loam hints frame the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Casa Lapostolle Syrah is dark, but pure and focused; dark plum, briar, fig cake and bittersweet cocoa notes. Long, muscular finish is fine-grained.
The Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Cabernet is a formidable wine with fully ripened, black fruit flavors and a nice measure of sweet oak.
Enticing aromas set the palate for flavors of honey, buttery-sweet cooked agave and a hint of citrus. 40% ABV
The Basa White is a nifty, dry white with dried herb and ripe citrus flavors; one of the top Sauvignon Blanc based wines in the world.
English Ale. Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5.0% ABV
Small batch crafted using 100% malted premium barley. Cabotella is an exceptionally refreshing Mexican Ale.
Deep dark red in color Carmenere typically has intense aromas of spices and fruit. Lapostolle prides itself on producing world-class wines and the new "Casa Carmenere" is no exception.
Intense aromas of red berries, good structure, and a pleasant aftertaste. 12% ABV
This wine shows great diversity of complex aromas, such as red fruits and vanilla.
Chile. Aromas of tropical fruit and delicate citrus notes. Fresh palate with a long finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Aromas of plums and cherries, with a medium body and juicy tannins. 13% ABV
Aromas of sweet flowers and tropical fruit such as pineapple and papaya, with light acidity, and a persistent long lasting finish.