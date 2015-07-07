B&G Pinot Bistro
Rhone
750 ml
An easy to like and easy to quaff French Pinot Noir; nothing fancy here, just soft Pinot fruit to go with so many foods, or just by its lonesome.
The B&G Saint-Emilion excels with red fruit flavors and elegance; bright and lively on the palate.
Grapes from the Paso Robles appellation, creating a Cab with berry and plum notes, finishing with blackberry and spice.
A clear look at Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Ripe melon flavors and pleasant and subtle with an easy crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL '14 SF CHRON WINE COMP. The '12 Herzog Chardonnay shows of beautiful tropical fruit flavors with a hint of citrus; well balanced and nice purity on the finish.
A fresh and round mouth feel with intense fruity notes of nectarine, gooseberry and pine with a bright, clean finish.
Great sparkling Blanc ded Blanc with citrus fruits like lemon and grapefruit
A very pleasing wine, the ripe yet relatively soft Baron Herzog Zinfandel is a wine of broad appeal; this wine is perfect with chicken breast in a light wine sauce.
Bright and zesty style; showcasing lemon-lime, grapefruit and dried herbs; crisp acidity and balanced in the finish; great to serve with smoked trout or a light salad.
Strawberry-scented style with enough acidity to make the finish pleasantly crisp. A good choice in a light wine for all occasions.