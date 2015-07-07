Barnard Griffin Port Of Syrah
Port
500 ml
Whiffs of chocolate and toasty wood lead to a richly fruited and thickly layered port with a stylish streak of blueberry fruit.
The Barnard Griffin Cabernet Merlot is simply a good, drinking red wine; no fanfare, just a solid red for the dinnertable.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Barnard Griffin makes a tasty Rose, with plush red cherry & raspberry flavors that run thru the long, fairly dry finish.
A burst of ripe fruit flavors greet the palate; infused orange and apple with hints of ginger, honey and wet stone; rich vanilla aromatics complete this delicious Chardonnay.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty fine effort, the ripe, red-fruited '10 Barnard Griffin Syrah shows good depth on the palate; soft tannins make it a pleasing wine for current enjoyment.
Barnard Griffin Cabernet is a consistent top quality producer; the wine is ripe, soft and accessible; works well with baked chicken as well as grilled beef.