10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Cucumber Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
This award winning beer is light, crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime. 5.0% ABV
Oregon. Fruity and citrusy hop aromas, with hints of pine resin. Medium-bodied IPA for everyday drinkers. 6.5% ABV
Corn, tobacco and citrus peel that reveal a woody oak taste with notes of peppercorn, clove and dark chocolate for a long finish.
Meet Joe, formerly SAM, named after the hops Simcoe, Amarillo, and Mosaic. Joe pack a full on hop punch in the face. 6.9% ABV
Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a statuesque whiskey with aromas of cedar, maple and vanilla bean that give way to seasoned woody notes of cocoa and young berries. A pillar of strength rooted in time and wisdom, our Forged Oak whiskey spent at least 15 contemplative years maturing in charred American white oak barrels perfecting its long, dry, black pepper finish. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.5 proof 750 mL bottle of Forged Oak 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
The latest release in the Orphan Barrel line. 90 proof it has a taste of smoked vanilla oak, toasted rye and dried fruits.
Old Blowhard from Orphan Barrel Whiskey. A 26 year old bourbon that was found in old warehouses at the stitzel-Weller facility in Louisville.
The 10 Barrel Hop Project contains 4 different IPA's: Batch 2, Batch 37, Batch 91 and Batch 36. Something for every hop-head!
Crisp over ice. A classically styled, but untraditional hard apple cider. Fruit forward, with a fresh, crunchy appley nose and a deliciously creamy refreshingly crisp mouth feel.
Piña is a light easy drinking Summer Ale made with pineapple and passion fruit. 4.8%
Aromas of citrus with background notes of vanilla and dried fruits. Aged in American white oak. 37.5% ABV
Kentucky. Twenty years in American oak, with tasting notes of warm biscuits and buttercream, finishing with brown sugar and spice.
Made by the brewers for employees to be able to enjoy a light beer during the day whilst still being productive. 5% ABV.
Product of USA. Aroma of salted caramel, buttered popcorn, and toffee. Notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, and coffee. Sweet, elegant finish. 101.3 Proof
DOUBLE GOLD 2016 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Exhibits a tightly woven fabric of aromatics, with notes of roasted acorns, sour grass, wild cherries, stewed blackberry, dried pear and sassafras.
The Parcel 41 Merlot is a serious red with an excellent upside: supple and elegant on the palate, yet still has the structure, depth and richness you find in more expensive offerings; great value!
A crushable balance of citrus hops, mango goodness, and smooth finish truly puts this beer in a league of its own. 6.2% ABV
Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue 16 Year Old Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whisky emanates aromas of almond and toffee that give way to reveal a delicate floral perfume. With a surprising mellowness uncommon of a cask strength bourbon, Copper Tongue boasts juicy bursts of candied orange and hints of cedar that carry through to the long finish. Lovingly bottled in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, neat or on the rocks. Includes one 750 mL, 100 proof bottle of Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue 16 Year Old Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
Standing tall as Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co.'s first single grain Scotch, Muckety-Muck 24 Year Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky boasts fresh, indulgent flavors. Enriched by 24 years of aging, this rare single grain Scotch from the Port Dundas Distillery owns a bursting aroma of caramel and baked sugar backed by the taste of crisp fruit and light toasted oak. The fruit forward flavor blends with hints of butterscotch vanilla which carry through to the finish. Distilled and bottled with pride in Scotland, this whisky is best enjoyed straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Muckety-Muck 24 Year Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
Representing the next step in an evolving exploration in bourbon maturation, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 21 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the second release in the Rhetoric series of progressively aged whiskeys. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 21 years, each sip begins with the flavors of charred wood, black pepper spice and dark chocolate with a hint of baking spices, which gives way to a long, woody finish. This 90.2 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.2 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 21 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
Perhaps the shortest lived of all Speyside distilleries, Pittyvaich—Gaelic for ‘farmstead at the birch wood’— was the innocent victim of industry restructuring. The distillery closed in 1993 through no fault of its whisky and has long since been demolished. Its pleasing single malt has never been widely available, though it has been proven to age well as none younger than 25 years of age remains. Most closed distilleries have produced for decades, even centuries before their closure. Pittyvaich lived for a mere 18 years, making it one of the most rarely seen single malts of all. This rare, limited release Forager’s Keep 26 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has lived longer than the distillery from which it came. It is the first of its kind for the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Aromas of fruit and freshly cut, crisp red apple give way to a gentle vanilla creaminess sheltering dense, but distant orange peel for a mellow, warming taste with a hint of wood spices and a sweet finish. This whisky is best served neat or on the rocks with water to enjoy its complex character. Includes one 96 proof 750 mL bottle of Forager's Keep 26 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
Representing the next step in an evolving exploration in bourbon maturation, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the fourth release in the Rhetoric series of progressively aged whiskeys. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 23 years, each sip begins with an aroma of vanilla bean, brown sugar and banana. Unfolding into a rich taste of cocoa, bourbon vanilla, black cherry and red currant, our aged whiskey finishes with a touch of fruitcake, citrus and oak. This 90.6 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
Representing the next step in an evolving exploration in bourbon maturation, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the third release in the Rhetoric series of progressively aged whiskeys. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 22 years, each sip begins with hints of toasted grains and cherries with flavors of toasted oak, dark chocolate, ripe banana and baking spices. The finish is long and woody, ending with dark chocolate notes. This 90.4 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.4 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
Raspberry Crush is a kettle sour beer that is purposely design to support the tartness and sweetness of the raspberries. It's tart like the fruit but also crisp and refreshing. Pour it into your favorite glass and take note of its pink-reddish hue that is crowned with a white rocky head.
After barrel-aging this Imperial Pumpkin Ale in a Jamaican Rum Barrel for a full year, it turned out so good that we decided to continue the aging an additional year in the bottle.
Sinister Black Ale is made using special German black deshusked black malt that is free of astrigency, giving the beer a rich black color. There are very subtle hints of chocolate and a smooth finish.
Amercian NW style IPA showcasing tons of hops balanced by clean and smooth malts. Flavors are citrus and piney hops.
A lightly sparkling, crisply effervescent cider made with traditional English bittersweet cider apples sourced in the Malvern Hills of Worcestershire.
Bold, crisp apple cider that will stand up to anything on tap or at your local English pub. Hand crafted in the Sierra Foothills, its taste is clean, yet complex, true to the apple.