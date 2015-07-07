Barbi Brunello di Mont 10
Brunello di Montalcino
750 ml
Broad and savory, with licorice, leather and tobacco flavors. Mulled cherry notes lurk in the background, while beefy tannins come to the fore on the lingering finish.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Fattoria dei Barbi Brunello di Montalcino is very rich and decadent with black cherry, plum, prune and tobacco aromas; great tannic structure and smooth consistency.