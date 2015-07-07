The Balvenie
Double Wood 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A smooth and mellow single malt with beautifully combined flavors of nutty sweetness, cinnamon spiciness and layer of sherry.
The Balvenie Single Barrel Sherry Cask 15 Year Old has a consistent character that is rich with elegant oak and subtle spice.
The Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel selection has notes of honey with sweet fruits and subtle spices, complex and rich with deep vanilla oakiness.
96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Aromas laced with sweet fragrances of rose petal an honey. Explodes flavors of oak, honey, and ripe yellow fruit. Toasty finish. Classic!
Silky texture delivers a beautifully mouth-coating sweetness and a spicy sensation of cloves, cinnamon and ginger.
Deep and rich on the nose, with floral notes, sweet vanilla and orange peel. Velvety?smooth to taste with?tangy?citrus, mellow cinnamon spice and blossom honey.?honey.
Aged in Madiera barrels, destined to be another collectors item in the 17 YR Series. The perfect marriage of fruit & spice. Lingering tastes of honeyed vanilla, golden raisin, cinnamon & nutmeg.
New release from Balvenie's Master Distiller David Stewart. Aged in Sherry casks. Flavors of honey, citrus fruits, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla oak notes. Wonderful!
Very distinctive and fine, the Balvenie 17 Year Old Scotch from Islay exhibits rich peaty, iodine nuances. Excellent for a flavorful meal.
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION A rich, mellow whisky with a great depth of character and fullness of flavor.
GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. This single cask drawn whiskey matures in wood for at least 15 years! Full, rich flavor!
Russian River.Fresh aromas of citrus and boxwood leap from the glass. Bright acidity. 14.2% ABV
For the Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 4, David C Stewart MBE carefully selected 23 casks 13 traditional American oak barrels and 10 European oak sherry butts from the distillery's precious aged stocks.
Rich, sweet and creamy toffee on the nose combined with fresh fruit notes. Rounded vanilla taste with sweet oak notes. 86 Proof.
Scotland. Elegant and complex aromas with oak and vanilla. Flavors of sweet dried fruit and spice with toffee notes. 86 Proof