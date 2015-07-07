Bainbridge
Legacy Organic Vodka
750 ml
Bainbridge Legacy is a unique and full flavored Vodka with small batches of soft white wheat. It is crisp and pure and in taste with a hint of citrus peel and cereal biscuit, with vanilla on the nose.
Bainbridge Legacy is a unique and full flavored Vodka with small batches of soft white wheat. It is crisp and pure and in taste with a hint of citrus peel and cereal biscuit, with vanilla on the nose.
Bainbridge Heritage Gin is lucent with notes of juniper berry and citrus peel and hints of fennel, coriander and fresh botanicals.
Bainbridge Battle Point Whiskey plays notes of caramel and vanilla off of orange pekoe, peppercorn and mint, backed with a subtle spine of sweetness and wood.